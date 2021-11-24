Monte Alto family celebrates first Thanksgiving in new home that was damaged in June 2019 floods

A Monte Alto family will celebrate their first Thanksgiving inside their newly remodeled home after it was damaged in the June 2019 floods.

It's a celebration the Muñiz family didn't think was possible.

"We're very emotional because this home doesn't compare to how our home looked after the flooding," Ana Muñiz said. "There was mold everywhere, the house was falling apart, water would leak...it was really bad."

The house had mold and water marks on the walls, with ruined furniture scattered throughout.

"The Muñiz family lost their furniture, lost their home, because they were off working up north," said Hidalgo County Community Service Agency Executive Director Jaime Longoria. "They lost everything. Their home was sealed for 2-3 months until they got home with water inside."

Muñiz was denied FEMA assistance, but she didn't give up until she was finally awarded help through the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency's Disaster Relief Program.