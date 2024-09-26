Monte Alto ISD : Superintendent steps down to pursue new opportunities

Monte Alto ISD Superintendent Dr. Isaac Rodriguez will be stepping down from his role to pursue new opportunities, according to a Thursday news release.

Rodriguez has served with the district since April 2021. Although he is resigning from his position, he will remain on the district payroll as 'superintendent emeritus' through January 2025, according to the news release.

The resignation went into effect on Wednesday, the release added, calling it "the result of mutual agreement."

"Dr. Rodriguez has been an instrumental leader for Monte Alto ISD, and we are grateful for his commitment to our students, staff, and community. His vision and leadership have made a lasting impact, and we wish him continued success in his future endeavors," the district stated in the news release.

The school district will begin the process of searching for a new superintendent, with plans to find a replacement by January 2025.

District officials said they "are committed to ensuring a smooth handover of responsibilities to maintain the high standards the community has come to expect."

The district will begin interviewing for an interim-superintendent on Monday, Sept. 30.