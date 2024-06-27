Monte Alto resident on edge following deadly dog attack

Stray dogs roaming the street have one Monte Alto woman on edge.

Adriana Cortez said her 4-month-old daughter was almost attacked by a stray dog in her front yard.

“It makes me scared because I have my baby girl,” Cortez said.

Cortez said she’s lived in her home on Jesus Flores Road more than 20 years ago, and that the stray dog problem has only gotten worse.

“There are a lot of dogs, people just drop them off here,” Cortez said.

Cortez spoke to Channel 5 News nearly a week after 85-year-old Geronima Florez died after she was attacked by one of her dogs on June 21.

Authorities say Florez was attempting to feed her dog and a group of other stray dogs on her property when the attack happened.

“I never feed stray dogs,” Cortez said. “I feel bad for them, but some can be bad.”

On Thursday, Channel 5 News confirmed a total of 35 dogs were taken from Florez’s property to the la Joya Animal Shelter.

Animal control officer Ernie Zapata says 22 of the dogs were euthanized. Four of the dogs were put down because of aggressive behavior, and the others were put down because they had canine distemper.

Marty Vielma, a certified master dog trainer at the Canines in Action Academy, said he advises against feeding stray dogs, especially if they're in packs.

If you encounter a stray dog, Vielma says pay attention to the dog's body language. If it starts to growl, show their teeth or bark, don't run away.

“The human becomes the prey by running away,” Vielma said, advising people to stand your ground and yell at the dog.

The goal, he says, to assert your dominance and slowly walk away to a safe spot, Vielma said.

Cortez says she hopes she never will have to fend off another stray dog, she just wants them gone.

Channel 5 News reached out to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, who confirmed they’ve responded to two dog attacks this year.

