More available COVID-19 shots leading to double booking vaccine appointments, health officials say

With more vaccines becoming available in the Rio Grande Valley, health officials say they’re beginning to see an issue with people not canceling their original appointment when deciding to go elsewhere for a shot.

Chief Administrative Officer for Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Eddie Olivarez said some people register for an appointment at a large distribution site and then at other locations, like pharmacies.

For many, registering for multiple appointments is a way of ensuring they get a vaccine as soon as one is available.

But officials say people end up taking slots somebody else could have used by not canceling other appointments.

Hidalgo County officials ask residents to be sure and cancel any existing appointments if they’ve made one somewhere else.