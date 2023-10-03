More than 3,000 migrants cross the border in Brownsville

More than 3,000 migrants cut through the river in the last 48 hours in Brownsville between the authorized ports.

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office posted video and pictures showing the migrants crossing over.

Deputies with the sheriff's office were in Brownsville helping border patrol agents handle the surge.

The area where the migrants crossed is near the old golf course. It's the same area where large groups of migrants poured over the border right before Title 42 ended.

The Border Patrol chief said agents logged more than 3,900 apprehensions this weekend alone. A majority of the migrants are from Ecuador, Colombia and Venezuela.