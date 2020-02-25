Mother out on bond after charged for killing child in Rio Grande City crash

RIO GRANDE CITY – A woman involved in a fatal crash where an 8-year-old girl died was charged and released on bond.

Elia De La Cruz turned herself into authorities Tuesday morning more than two weeks after the crash killed her 8-year-old daughter.

A probable cause affidavit CHANNEL 5 NEWS obtained explains the events of that early morning.

Police say during the morning hours of Feb. 8, De La Cruz was driving down West Highway 83 in Starr County. Her daughter was traveling with her.

According to the affidavit, De La Cruz was traveling at a high rate of speed after having been to what authorities say was a celebration. It also states the responding officer observed beer containers and a strong smell of alcohol in the vehicle.

