Motorcyclist killed in Pharr crash identified
The motorcyclist who died following a crash in Pharr was identified by the Pharr Police Department.
Pharr police officers responded to the crash at the intersection of W. Nolana Loop and S. Sugar Road Thursday at 4 p.m. where they found 50-year-old LV Dever Jr. of McAllen dead at the scene.
On Friday, the Pharr Police Department said a preliminary investigation revealed Dever Jr. was driving a BMW motorcycle and collided with a gray Nissan Frontier at a high rate of speed.
The occupants of Nissan Frontier were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police continue to investigate the crash.
More News
News Video
-
South Padre Island hotel prepping for Hurricane Beryl
-
Motorcyclist killed in Pharr crash identified
-
Mission police investigating drowning death of 3-year-old boy
-
Hidalgo County non-profit organization collecting shoes for children in foster care
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Patients with difficulty swallowing undergoing rehab