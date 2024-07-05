Motorcyclist killed in Pharr crash identified

The motorcyclist who died following a crash in Pharr was identified by the Pharr Police Department.

Pharr police officers responded to the crash at the intersection of W. Nolana Loop and S. Sugar Road Thursday at 4 p.m. where they found 50-year-old LV Dever Jr. of McAllen dead at the scene.

On Friday, the Pharr Police Department said a preliminary investigation revealed Dever Jr. was driving a BMW motorcycle and collided with a gray Nissan Frontier at a high rate of speed.

The occupants of Nissan Frontier were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate the crash.