Multiple agencies respond to large brush fire in La Joya
Multiple agencies responded to a large brush fire that left a neighborhood without power in La Joya.
The fire near North Kika De La Garza Boulevard near the city lake, and the city of La Joya made a post on Facebook urging residents to stay away from the area.
Fire departments from McAllen, La Joya, Palmview and Peñitas responded to the blaze. The city is also asking residents to conserve water as firefighters contain the fire.
The La Joya Fire Department said the brush fire quickly spread to nearby palm trees
No injuries have been reported, and three abandoned buildings were damaged in the fire.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
