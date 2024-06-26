Murder charge dismissed against man accused in McAllen shooting

Luis Mondragon. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

A Mission man jailed on a homicide charge had his charge dismissed due to insufficient evidence, according to his attorney.

Luis Alberto Mondragon was arrested on March 27 in connection to a McAllen shooting that killed one person.

Court records show Mondragon was released from the Hidalgo County Jail on Wednesday.

Mondragon’s arrest was linked to the death of Raymundo Martinez-Gutierrez. According to previous reports, Martinez-Gutierrez died after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a business on Dec. 19, 2023, at the 2800 block of Business Highway 83 in McAllen.

Officers at the scene said there were multiple gunshot wounds on Martinez-Gutierrez. Prior to the crash, he was seen leaving a domestic disturbance at the 2700 block of Date Palm Avenue where he had been shot, according to previous reports.

The criminal complaint against Mondragon identified Jose Geovani Ipina-Rosales and Eliezer Morales as the suspects who “chased Raymundo in a white Ford Expedition, cut him off in his silver Mazda 3, and shot him from the front passenger side.”

A family member and witness said they saw Mondragon enter the vehicle that chased Martinez-Gutierrez, according to the complaint.

“That’s really all they had, there was nothing else to link [Mondragon] to these two individuals as far as criminal intent,” Mondragon’s attorney, Samuel Reyes, said. “My client was sort of a bystander that got caught at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Reyes provided to Channel 5 News a copy of the dismissal order against this client, which cited insufficient evidence as the reason for the dismissal and was signed on Tuesday by a McAllen municipal court judge.

Mondragon, who is undocumented, has been released to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be deported, Reyes said.

Jose Geovani Ipina-Rosales and Eliezer Morales are not listed in Hidalgo County jail records, indicating they are still on the run.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ipina-Rosales and Morales are urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.