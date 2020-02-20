N. Texas looks to extend streak vs La. Tech

Louisiana Tech (19-7, 10-4) vs. North Texas (18-9, 12-2)

The Super Pit, Denton, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas looks for its fifth straight conference win against Louisiana Tech. North Texas' last CUSA loss came against the Rice Owls 84-75 on Feb. 1. Louisiana Tech took care of Florida Atlantic by 13 in its last outing.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Javion Hamlet, Umoja Gibson, Zachary Simmons and Deng Geu have collectively accounted for 63 percent of all North Texas scoring this season. For Louisiana Tech, .DOMINANT DAQUAN: DaQuan Bracey has connected on 47.5 percent of the 101 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 21 over the last five games. He's also made 50.9 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Louisiana Tech is a perfect 13-0 when the team makes at least 66.7 percent of its free throws. The Bulldogs are 6-7 when they shoot below 66.7 percent from the line.

STREAK STATS: North Texas has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 80.8 points while giving up 59.7.

TECH'S TOUGH DEFENSE: Louisiana Tech has held opposing teams to 62.6 points per game, the lowest figure among all CUSA teams.

