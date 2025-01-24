Narcotics, weapons found in Donna home following search warrant, two men arrested

Two men were arrested following a search warrant executed by the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's said as a result of the warrant, investigators found illegal narcotics and weapons at a residence located on the 2400 block of Grande Street in Donna.

The two men arrested were identified as 51-year-old Dimas Cedillo Trevino and 52-year-old Jose Escobedo Jr., according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said both men are facing drug charges; Escobedo has an additional charge of evading arrest. Both men have been booked into the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding this case is urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.