NASA call for astronauts draws 12,000 spaceflight hopefuls

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - NASA's latest call for astronauts has drawn 12,000 spaceflight hopefuls. That's the second-largest group of applicants for the job. NASA said Wednesday that Americans from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and four U.S. territories applied to be part of the space agency's next astronaut class. The monthlong application period ended Tuesday. NASA's previous call for astronauts, in 2017, attracted a record 18,300 applicants. Twelve ended up being selected. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine says the next class of astronauts will help explore the moon and pave the way to Mars.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.