Nashville SC faces Houston following shutout victory

By The

Associated Press



Houston Dynamo (3-4-6, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Nashville SC (4-5-3, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out DC United 1-0, Nashville SC plays Houston.

Nashville SC is 3-1-1 at home. Nashville SC is 3-2-0 in matches decided by one goal.

The Dynamo are 1-4-3 in road games. Houston is 0-2-3 when it scores only one goal.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dax McCarty has one goal and three assists for Nashville SC. David Accam has one goal over the past 10 games for Nashville SC.

Alberth Elis has two goals and three assists for Houston. Darwin Quintero has five goals over the last 10 games for the Dynamo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nashville SC: 4-3-3, averaging 0.9 goals, 0.8 assists, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

Houston: 3-3-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 0.8 assists, 5.3 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville SC: Daniel Lovitz, Abu Danladi (injured), David Accam (injured), Jimmy Medranda (injured), Ken Tribbett (injured).

Houston: Wilfried Zahibo (injured), Michael Salazar (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

