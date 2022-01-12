National Border Patrol Council endorses Gov. Greg Abbott

Days after the governor officially announced his bid for re-election in McAllen, Gov. Greg received his first endorsement from the National Border Patrol Council in Edinburg on Monday.

"He puts his constituents first, he puts what's necessary for Texas first, he's doing what the federal government has refused to do and for that we are extremely grateful," said NBPC President Brandon Judd. "For those reasons, I am very proud to announce that we are endorsing Governor Abbott in his reelection bid for the governor of the great state of Texas."

Abbott, who has served as the state’s governor since 2015, touted his border security efforts, the crackdown on human trafficking and the progress his administration has made on cutting property taxes during an event at the Hispanic Leadership Summit on Saturday.

"Every year that I've been governor, Texas has been named the best state for business in the United States of America," Abbott said.

Abbott also said he plans to strengthen parental rights over their child’s education and healthcare.

Challenger Beto O'Rourke called Abbott's visit to the Valley "political theater."

"He comes to the border communities, come to the Rio Grande Valley, to use these communities as a prop,” O’Rourke said. “To take pictures in front of the border wall, for example, and try to tell the rest of Texas and rest of the country that the Valley and border communities pose a threat."

