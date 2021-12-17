National Guard installs wire barriers near border in Starr County
Governor Greg Abbott is scheduled to visit the Valley on Saturday to address the newest border barrier in Starr County as a part of Operation Lone Star.
As part of Abbott's Operation, Lone Star temporary barriers were put in place to stop migrants from crossing the border illegally.
Authorities say two miles of concertina wire has been installed in Starr County by the U.S. National Guard.
Officials say the plan would also slow down human smuggling attempts that have become frequent occurrences this year.
Watch the video above for the full story.
