‘Nearly all’ new COVID hospitalizations linked to unvaccinated residents, Hidalgo County says

The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department said Tuesday that a recent increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are "nearly all" unvaccinated residents.

On Monday, the county saw a 38 percent increase in the number of people being hospitalized because of the virus— from 67 people to 93 people, according to a news release.

The county also saw a 50 percent increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, from 24 patients to 36 patients.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez is warning residents to remain vigilant regarding COVID-19.

“While the overall numbers may be relatively low compared with recent months, the quick rise in hospitalizations and those in ICU has health care experts concerned,” Cortez said in the news release. “Health experts attribute some of this jump to the fact that vaccinated people are venturing out in greater numbers and traveling in greater numbers.”

Experts warn that even fully vaccinated people can still test positive for the virus or be a carrier for it.

Nearly two dozen people in Hidalgo County who were fully vaccinated tested positive for the virus, while another 23 have tested positive for new variants of the coronavirus, according to the news release.

No one locally has yet tested positive for the highly transmissible Delta variant, Cortez said.

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported no new coronavirus-related deaths and 155 positive cases of COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, 2,922 people have died as a result of the virus in the county.

Of the new cases reported Tuesday, 93 are confirmed and 62 are probable, according to the report.

The people who tested positive were in the following age groups:

• 63 people in the 0-19 age group

• 36 people in their 20s

• 21 people in their 30s

• 14 people in their 40s

• 6 people in their 50s

• 11 people in their 60s

• 4 people in the 70+ age group

There have been 94,369 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began, with 627 of them remaining active.

“There are now 11 different variants and a whole lot more activity in our community,” Judge Cortez said. “While I welcome this return to normalcy, I urge people to continue to play it safe. We have said it before: practice good hygiene, wear facial coverings and be mindful of standing close to others in public.”

For more information on vaccinations in Hidalgo County, call 956-383-6221.