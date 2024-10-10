Nebraska man sentenced to 20 years following deadly wrong way crash in Edinburg
A Nebraska man convicted in a fatal May 2021 crash in Edinburg was sentenced, Hidalgo County court records show.
Tyrone Dewayne Amos was found guilty on Sept. 6 on charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle and manslaughter in connection with the deadly crash.
On Wednesday, Amos was sentenced to 20 years, court records show.
According to previous reports, Amos was driving the wrong way on north Expressway 281 on May 4, 2021, when he crashed head-on into a pick-up truck, setting off a five-car collision that resulted in the death of Victor Bazan Jr.
Six other people were hospitalized in the crash.
Court records indicate Amos is receiving jail credit of 1,159 days.
