New DHR Health facility in Brownsville opens
A new DHR Health facility in Brownsville will provide people in the Rio Grande Valley the services they need without having to travel to Houston or San Antonio.
The hospital has 60 beds, an emergency room, an intensive care unit and six operating rooms.
“This is new and dear to me” DHR Health Brownsville Chief Operating Officer Aida Coronado Garcia said. “Being from Brownsville, I'm so excited to be a part of this journey with DHR. I'm happy that we’re able to provide these services in Cameron County."
For more information, contact the hospital at 956-362-1100.
