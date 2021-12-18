New electric lines coming to the Valley in 2026

February's winter storm exposed critical errors in the operation of the state's power grid.

Experts say the major upgrade the Valley is receiving to connect it with the state’s power grid is urgently needed.

"The need has shown itself that there needs to be more ability to import power or export power,” Joshua Rhodes, a power grid expert at UT Austin said.

But this recommendation was first given in 2011, when the Texas senate and the federal government recommended improvements to power plants, so they could withstand severe weather conditions.

There was no law obligating power companies to implement these improvements. The newly approved electric line to the Valley, will cost $1.28 billion, all paid by power customers.

