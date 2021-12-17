ERCOT endorses 351-mile power line to the Rio Grande Valley

State energy regulators are moving one step closer to improving the power grid after the February storm.

ERCOT has endorsed the construction of a 351-mile power line to the Rio Grande Valley.

The plan still has to go through more steps, but the endorsement means the project is a high priority for ERCOT.

AEP says this would improve reliability for Valley customers, and bring in more sources of power.

AEP will draw up possible routes for the lines, and then ask the public for comment, before a final decision and hearing.

The estimated price is $1.28 billion, an expense that would be shared by ERCOT customers.

The expected completion date will be by the end of 2026.

