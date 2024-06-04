New fire academy in Pharr to help students get firefighter training

Fire departments across the Rio Grande Valley are facing staffing shortages.

To help fill the need, South Texas College started a new program to train the next generation of firefighters.

Starting this summer, 11 high school kids will learn how to be firefighters. Their training ground will be at the STC Regional Center for Public Safety in Pharr.

Monday was their first day at the Fire Science Academy for high school seniors. It's all part of a new partnership between South Texas College and Mission Consolidated Independent School District.

Students will get a taste of what it's like to be a firefighter. The program lasts for three semesters, and they will learn hands-on skills necessary to become a first responder.

Students will work with hoses, 100-foot ladders and other heavy equipment. They will also learn about fire chemistry and be a part of real fire training exercises.

"This is a really big opportunity. I mean, you guys are paying for the college, we're here to learn, we're here for our future. This is for us. You guys are there to help us," Mission CISD senior Moises Gaona said.

Gaona will be one of the students mentored by the Mission Fire Department.

This training program is the first of its kind for the kids. Students will get a chance to earn up to 26 hours of college credit.

STC says they will earn a basic firefighter certificate that is necessary to land a job as a firefighter before they graduate high school next May.