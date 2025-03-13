New KRGV antenna, transmitter operating; viewers advise to rescan channels
Big news for KRGV!
For the last couple of weeks, Channel 5 News has been doing upgrades to the transmitter tower.
KRGV General Manager John Kittleman speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza to answer any questions viewers may have on obtaining the KRGV signal.
Viewers still having trouble acquiring the KRGV signal are asked to rescan their channels. It's also best to have an outdoor antenna, but if you have an indoor antenna, keep it near a window.
Any questions or concerns, email johnk@krgv.com or engineering@krgv.com.
More News
News Video
-
Undocumented migrant poses as a minor to enter the U.S. near Roma
-
DPS: Patrol unit struck after trooper responds to rollover crash near Edinburg
-
Bond set for man accused of stabbing woman near Edinburg
-
Pet of the Week: Sundance, the female Pitbull-mix
-
Edinburg to highlight accomplishments during State of the City event
Sports Video
-
Harvest Christian wins three-peat TAPPS 1A State Championship title
-
PSJA North's Jordan Brewster recovers following season-ending injury
-
UTRGV eliminated in first round of SLC tournament
-
PSJA's Jacob Delgadillo signs with Odessa College
-
Economedes raises district championship trophy after 7-1 win over Weslaco