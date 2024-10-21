New law helping breast cancer survivors pay for treatment of chronic condition

As a breast cancer survivor, Vicky Bourdon is among the thousands of people who developed secondary lymphedema as a result of her treatment.

“It started about a year after I was diagnosed, but we're about four years later now, and it did get worse for me,” Bourdon, a nurse at DHR Health, said. “In July, my lymphedema surgery was my 13th surgery — all of them breast cancer-related.”

Secondary lymphedema is the most common side effect of breast cancer treatment. It isn't curable, but it can be managed to prevent life-threatening complications.

Costs to manage the lifelong condition can add up. Patients need specialty compression clothes that cost hundreds of dollars alone.

The financial burden forces many patients to cut back on treatment or stop it altogether, leading to dangerous complications.

“There's definitely times where you're like, 'I know I should get a new one,' but I’m like, 'oh, I don't really have that kind of money,’” Bourdon said.

There is now financial help available for some patients.

In January 2024, the Lymphedema Treatment Act went into effect, allowing Medicare patients to use their insurance to help cover the cost.

Dr. Anton Fries with UT Health San Antonio said patients should never have to avoid treatment because of money.

“It's gonna cost the health system more not to treat these things,” Fries said. “If you can provide compressions, which aren't as expensive, versus managing more significant complications down the road."

With Medicare coverage, more patients will be able to access treatment and prevent the progression of this condition.

Watch the video above for the full story.