New McAllen art exhibit now open to the public

A new art exhibit in McAllen is opened to the public.

Run Pony Run is located at 212 North Main Street in the McAllen Art District. It's showcasing the work of several Rio Grande Valley artists.

The creative director is excited to share this with the community for the first time.

"We've been preparing for months, and I was up all night, hanging art, we're so ready to welcome the public into the space. It's free and open to everyone. I hope everyone can come out here and experience great art and find a community," Run Pony Run Creative Director Zachary James said.

The art exhibit held the grand opening on Friday.