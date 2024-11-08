New mosquito testing lab opens in Brownsville

A new mosquito testing lab is now up and running in Brownsville to detect mosquito borne illnesses faster.

The lab is located along FM 511 next to the Brownsville Animal and Regulation Care Center, and is owned by the city.

Mosquitoes are currently only being tested for the West Nile Virus, and so far there have not been any positive cases.

Yaziri Gonzalez, the medical entomologist who oversees the vector control and surveillance lab, said the lab is staffed by three people.

According to Gonzalez, test samples were previously sent to the state, and the city would have to wait four days for results.

The mosquitoes being tested are coming from traps placed in different areas around Brownsville.

