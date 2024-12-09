New program combating porch pirates in Elsa

Elsa residents in fear of having porch pirates get to their packages now have some help.

The Elsa Police Department announced the creation of their holiday package protection program. Through this program, residents can have their packages sent to 216 E. 4th St., where it will be held until they stop by to pick it up, or through Dec. 25 at 11 p.m.

“They can pick those packages up 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Elsa Police Chief Robert McGinnis said.

The person who ordered the package will need a valid ID, a copy of the order confirmation order and a signature to pick up the package.

The Elsa Police Department said there's been no reports of porch pirates yet, but thefts do rise around this time of the year.

“Normally around the holidays our theft and burglary rate will increase between eight and 10 percent,” McGinniss aid. “We said, ‘what can we do to try to curb this before it actually becomes a problem in Elsa?’"

Chief McGinnis said there are things you can do to avoid being a victim of a burglary this holiday season.

Make sure to put your packages in the trunk of your car or hide them out of plain sight if you're out shopping.

You also want to keep your car doors, front and back doors and your garage locked at all times.