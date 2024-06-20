New program providing EKG certificates to high school students

The demand for health care workers in the Rio Grande Valley continues to grow, and South Texas College and the Boys & Girls Club of McAllen ere helping fill the need.

Fifteen high school students are receiving an EKG certificate through a 16-week-long college course at STC.

Among those in the program is IDEA Quest senior Donna Grimaldo, who said she is interested in working in the medical field

“I know that this is really helpful for our future, and it will help us boost up or have a start in the medical field right after high school,” Grimaldo said.

The course gives students hands-on experience at no cost.

“A lot of the hospitals do have a high demand right now for EKG technicians, so they're already certified, and they're able to go out on the field with the experience already that they learned here," STC instructor Anita Toral said.

Students can also earn college credits through this program.