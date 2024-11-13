New San Juan city ordinance makes left turns illegal in school zones

A new driving ordinance in school zones has gone into effect in San Juan.

The ordinance is aimed at helping keep kids safe. It says that drivers are now only allowed to turn right when exiting a school zone. City commissioners approved the ordinance in late October.

San Juan is the latest city in the PSJA area to pass this ordinance; Pharr already has it in place. PSJA Independent School District is working with Alamo to enforce the new measure.

The ordinance should help ease traffic during rush hour in an orderly and efficient way.

Residents might see kids crossing the street and cars lined up for blocks if they live near a school zone. It's something most parents know all too well.

Starting this week in San Juan, residents might notice new signs that have gone up saying 'No Left Turns.' That will be enforced during peak school hours from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This is the first week PSJA ISD officers will be enforcing the new law. San Juan City Manager Benjamin Arjona says passing this ordinance was necessary.

"I think it's one of those safety measures that the school district is taking to avoid any type of incident or accident that may take place. I think it was once presented to the city commission," Arjona said. "Not a hot button thing to review when it comes to the safety of our children."

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, just last year there were close to 800 traffic crashes in school zones. At least one person died, and 14 people were seriously hurt.

Police officers will be keeping an eye out for drivers near schools in San Juan. PSJA ISD Police Chief Rolando Garcia says this will keep kids and drivers safe.

"Now that we have it in place, it gives us another tool and enforcement tool to make sure that these laws are followed. Again, it's all about the safety of our students and staff and come onto campus as safe as possible," Garcia said.

Officers will be giving out verbal warnings during the first week of enforcement, but if anyone breaks the law anytime after that, they will be getting a traffic ticket.