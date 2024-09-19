New superintendent appointed at Mission CISD

The Mission Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees appointed Cris Valdez as the superintendent of the district, according to a Monday news release.

Prior to the appointment, Valdez was serving as the interim superintendent.

According to the news release, Valdez brings over 32 years of experience in education to the role. Her most recent role was the deputy director for curriculum, instruction, and assessment at Region One Education Service Center.

“I am deeply grateful to the Mission CISD Board of Trustees and the entire Mission community for placing their trust in me to serve in this role,” Valdez said in a statement. “It is a tremendous honor and responsibility that I do not take lightly. Every single day, I am committed to working tirelessly for the success of our children, ensuring they have the opportunities, support, and resources they need to thrive."

Valdez's appointment comes after the board voted to put former district superintendent Carol Perez on paid administrative leave in May.

