New veterans service office opens in Mission

More help is available for veterans in Hidalgo County.

City officials opened a new veterans services officer on Moorefield Road in the city of Mission.

The center will offer services and resources to veterans all across the Valley.

"We assist you in filing claims. We assist you in enrolling in school using your GI benefits," Veteran Service Officer Victor Torres said. "We assist you in squiring your plot at the cemetery m. We assist you in all or anything veteran."

The office will be open from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.