New video shows another look at suspects in burglary at Gold’s Gym in Pharr

Video provided by the Pharr Police Department provides a “better” look at the two men seen police say robbed the Gold’s Gym in Pharr.

The video shows the suspects at a Stripes convenience store right after the burglary occurred.

Police say the men took gym equipment from the Gold's Gym located at the 1317 S. Jackson Road and loaded it into a white cargo van.

Those with information on the identity of the suspects are urged to contact the Pharr Crime Stopper at 956-787-8477.