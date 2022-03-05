New video shows another look at suspects in burglary at Gold’s Gym in Pharr
Video provided by the Pharr Police Department provides a “better” look at the two men seen police say robbed the Gold’s Gym in Pharr.
The video shows the suspects at a Stripes convenience store right after the burglary occurred.
RELATED: Police looking for men accused of stealing gym equipment from Gold's Gym in Pharr
Police say the men took gym equipment from the Gold's Gym located at the 1317 S. Jackson Road and loaded it into a white cargo van.
Those with information on the identity of the suspects are urged to contact the Pharr Crime Stopper at 956-787-8477.
