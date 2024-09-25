New whistleblower program targeting corruption in South Texas

A new pilot program seeks to encourage people to voluntarily disclose criminal conduct across South Texas.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas announced the implementation of their Whistleblower Non-Prosecution program, according to a news release.

Under the program, an individual or business organization can disclose information regarding criminal conduct undertaken by or through public or private companies, the news release stated.

In exchange, the U.S. Attorney’s Office “will enter into a non-prosecution agreement” with the individual cooperating with the investigation.

“This policy does not apply to individuals or organizations providing information regarding violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, violations of federal or state campaign financing laws, federal patronage crimes, corruption of the electoral process, bribery of federal officials, federal tax offenses, or federal environmental crimes,” the news release stated.

More information on the program is available online.

