Niece of slain lawyer testifies in Cameron County murder trial

Three people testified in the Salomon Campos Jr. capital murder trial in Cameron County.

Campos is accused of killing his uncle Ernesto Gonzalez.

Gonzalez's niece, Nicole Ramirez, was among those who took the stand on Friday. She talked about a protective order her uncle filed before he disappeared.

Gonzalez filed a protective order against Nicole, Valerie Gonzalez and Rudy Ramirez. In the protective order, he wrote he feared for his life.

In Nicole's testimony, she told the jury Campos Jr. showed her a GPS tracking device. She said Campos Jr. was going to use it to track Gonzalez to see if he was doing drugs.

Nicole also testified about an argument that occurred between herself and Gonzalez. She said she called the police when Gonzalez threw a napkin holder at her, but it didn't hit her.

She also described another fight that happened between herself, her mother, her older sister and her aunt, Alice.

Nicole said the fight happened at her grandmother's funeral. She said Gonzalez had reported Alice and accused her of improper care of their mother.

Testimony will pick back up on Monday.