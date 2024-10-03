Eight witnesses take the stand in Cameron County capital murder trial

Prosecutors in a capital murder trial underway in Cameron County continued calling witnesses to the stand.

Salomon Campos Jr. is charged with capital murder. He's accused of killing his uncle, Ernesto Gonzalez.

Eight witnesses took the stand on Thursday, including one of the investigators on this case, Commander Jose Luis Garcia Jr.

He was at the goat farm in June 2020 when Gonzalez's remains were found. He was questioned over a belly chain prosecutors mentioned was found on the property. He told the jury that the chain was found near the neck area of the skull.

The defense argues that the chain was dropped in the hole where Gonzalez's remains were found, but prosecutors showed a picture of the belly chain and Garcia showed that it had hair on it.

Garcia said it was consistent with it not being on the torso but near the neck area.

Alicia Campos was also called back to the stand. She's the mother of the defendant, Campos Jr.

A voice recording was played to the jury of a conversation between her and a Texas Ranger. She was asked if she thought her son was involved in Gonzalez's disappearance. She claimed in the recording that her son would do anything for money.

Testimony in the murder trial continues on Friday.