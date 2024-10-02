Testimony continues in ‘El Gallito’ capital murder trial

The son of a murdered Harlingen attorney testified for the second day in a row.

Salomon Campos Jr. previously pleaded not guilty in connection with the death of his uncle, Harlingen attorney Ernesto "El Gallito" Gonzales.

Authorities say Gonzales was kidnapped and shot. He was reported missing in June 2017 after filing a temporary protective order against some of his family members.

Gonzales’ body was found in 2020 buried in Campos’ goat farm, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

Gonzales son — EJ — was one of two witnesses who took the stand on Wednesday.

Defense attorney Erin Gamez questioned EJ’s testimony that he provided on Tuesday, creating another heated line of questioning.

Gamez asked EJ about how he accessed his father's phone location timeline. She claimed that EJ previously said the data showed an exact location, alleging that EJ changed his story.

EJ pushed back and requested a review of court transcripts that was never provided.

An anthropologist who examined Gonzales’ skeletal remains at the University of North Texas also took to the stand on Wednesday.

The jury saw photos of Gonzales’ bones and reconstructed skull.

The anthropologist highlighted fractures on Gonzales’ skull that he said were consistent with a bullet wound.

The prosecution will continue their case on Thursday morning.