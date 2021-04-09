"No trespassing" signs spotted at Mission Hike and Bike Trail

"No trespassing" signs are going up at the edges of the Mission Hike and Bike Trail.

The bike trail sits on land that belongs to the city and a private owner, making it tricky for riding to continue; the shooting range located next door is also a factor.

The future of access for the public and their right to roam the trails around the Mission bike trail is facing a challenge; it's one of the few places people can ride dirt trails in the Rio Grande Valley.

David Warren Hernandez leads the Valley Off-Road Bicycling Association, and they're working to balance people's freedom to ride and liabilities for landowners.

Last October, a rider claimed he was seriously injured going over a defective wooden ramp on the trail; now, he's suing the city of Mission.

While county records show Nevarez Investment Family Limited Partnership owns the property, Hernandez said the owner tolerated people riding on the land for years.

According to the city, the old "no trespassing" signs were worn down and replaced with new ones.

Still, Hernandez and the bike association ask riders to be mindful of any private land.

"For somebody to build a ramp on private land, we often tell people, 'expect that structure to be torn down because that landowner has every right,'" Hernandez said. "That's their land. Constructing a feature like that can be a liability for them."

Hernandez said they'll keep educating riders to help keep them safe; they hope the city and surrounding landowners help them continue maintaining the trails accessible.