Non-profit group helps Hidalgo County inmates register to vote

The deadline to register to vote in the November election is Oct. 7, only three days away.

Members of LUPE helped 32 eligible Hidalgo County inmates sign up.

This is the first time the local non-profit has done so. They worked with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office to find inmates who were interested in registering.

"We gauged interest from the inmates here at the detention facility," LUPE Director of Civic Engagement Michael Mireles said. "For the most part, if you are just awaiting trial or if you're here for a misdemeanor, you are eligible to vote."

A person with a felony conviction can vote in Texas if they have finished the full terms of their sentence.