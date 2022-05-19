x

Norma Sepulveda sworn in as city of Harlingen's first female mayor

By: Trevier Gonzalez

The city of Harlingen officially swore in the city’s first woman mayor on Wednesday.

It follows the May 7 election that pit incumbent Chris Boswell against challenger Norma Sepulveda. A little more than 60 percent of voters chose to go with Sepulveda.

The city’s newest leader vowed to be everyone’s mayor, saying she will give a voice to her community, while also fostering growth and transparency.

Sepulveda said as mayor, she will push for transparency and business.

“We’ve had this reputation that Harlingen is not open for business, that it’s very difficult to open businesses here, and I want people to know that that’s changed. That changed today,” Sepulveda said.

Sepulveda said she wants to be able to streamline assistance for business owners, as well as create a small business board.

