Nuevos actores en la cuarta película de 'Spider-Man'

Se estrenó el primer avance de "Spinal Tap Two: The End Continues".

Christopher Guest, Michael McKean y Harry Shearer regresan en la secuela del falso documental cómico que llega a cines en septiembre.

En otras noticias, Sadie Sink se une al "Spider-Verse".

La actriz mejor conocida por "Stranger Things" y "The Whale" aparecerá en la cuarta película de "Spider-Man".

Aún no se sabe qué papel tendrá en la producción que llega a cines el 31 de julio de 2026.

Tiger Woods contará con una película biográfica.

Amazon MGM está desarrollando un proyecto basado en el libro de Kevin Cook "The Tiger Slam: The Inside Story of The Greatest Golf Ever Played".

Se espera que la historia se enfoque en cómo el golfista icónico ganó cuatro importantes campeonatos consecutivos, un logro que ahora se conoce como el "Tiger Slam".