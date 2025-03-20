x

Nuevos estrenos en cines
Ya está disponible el tráiler oficial de la sexta y última temporada de "The Handmaid's Tale". 

"June" y sus aliados se proponen derrocar la dictadura teocrática fundamentalista de "Gilead". 

La revolución comienza con tres episodios que se estrenan el 8 de abril en Hulu. 

En otras noticias, una mujer distanciada de su padre lo busca en línea y conecta con otro hombre con el mismo nombre en "Bob Treviño Likes Lt". 

Barbie Ferreira y John Leguizamo protagonizan la película basada en una historia real de la guionista y directora Tracie Laymon. 

"Bob Treviño Likes It" se estrena en cines este viernes. 

