Officials express concern over recent closures at Gateway International Bridge

Traffic for both vehicles and people on foot appeared to be running smoothly Wednesday at the Gateway International Bridge following back-to-back closures.

The bridge was temporarily shut down on Monday and Tuesday due to a large crowd of migrants attempting to cross it.

Ricardo Torres, an employee at Lupita's Perfumes and Wireless store in downtown Brownsville, said he’s concerned more closures could affect business.

Those concerns are shared by Brownsville District 3 Commissioner Roy De Los Santos, who said the city is in constant communication with their Mexican counterparts and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

De Los Santos added that says it’s not just the Gateway International Bridge officials are keeping an eye on. It’s just the one with the heaviest traffic.

