Officials: Rancher in Reynosa reports paw prints of loose tiger near property

3 hours 13 minutes 18 seconds ago Saturday, September 07 2024 Sep 7, 2024 September 07, 2024 6:24 PM September 07, 2024 in News - Local
Stock image courtesy of mgnonline.com

A rancher in Reynosa has reportedly found a paw print of the loose tiger near his property, according to Mexican officials.

Reynosa Environmental Protection Director Aarón de la Cruz said the rancher sent a photo of the paw print in the mud, and he reportedly found "a sequence of paw prints" as well.

De la Cruz said he believes the tiger is moving around at night, and they’re setting up traps around Quinta La Fauna to try and capture it.

Officials plan on installing cameras to try and catch a glimpse of the animal.

