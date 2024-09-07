Officials: Rancher in Reynosa reports paw prints of loose tiger near property

A rancher in Reynosa has reportedly found a paw print of the loose tiger near his property, according to Mexican officials.

Reynosa Environmental Protection Director Aarón de la Cruz said the rancher sent a photo of the paw print in the mud, and he reportedly found "a sequence of paw prints" as well.

De la Cruz said he believes the tiger is moving around at night, and they’re setting up traps around Quinta La Fauna to try and capture it.

Officials plan on installing cameras to try and catch a glimpse of the animal.