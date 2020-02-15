Oilman, former Texas governor candidate Williams dies at 88

By JAMIE STENGLE

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) - Clayton Williams, a colorful Texas oilman whose 1990 run for governor was derailed by making a joke about rape and saying he didn't pay income taxes one year, has died. He was 88. A relative says Williams died Friday at his home in Midland after struggling with pneumonia. Williams' nephew, Clay Pollard, said Williams “had just a huge personality.” Williams was known for his cowboy image and colorful phrases in addition to his generosity, including his support to his alma mater, Texas A&M University. Williams, a Republican, lost the 1990 gubernatorial race to liberal Democrat Ann Richards.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.