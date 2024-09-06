On the Diamond: May 2nd

ELSA - The playoffs continued Thursday night for Valley baseball and softball teams. Here's a look at all the final scores.

Baseball

Bishop 23, Monte Alto 0 (Bishop wins one-game playoff)

Banquete 11, IDEA Quest 1 (Banquete wins one-game playoff)

Edinburg North 5, Rivera 1 (North leads series 1-0)

United 4, PSJA 3 (United leads series 1-0)

PSJA North 3, Alexander 1 (North leads series 1-0)

Beeville 7, Progreso 2 (Beeville leads series 1-0)

Sinton 4, Rio Hondo 0 (Sinton wins one-game playoff)

Vela 8, Harlingen South 4 (Vela leads series 1-0)

Sharyland 17, Edcouch-Elsa 0 (Sharyland wins one-game playoff)

Rio Grande City 8, Valley View 0 (RGC leads series 1-0)

San Diego 9, Santa Rosa 0 (San Diego wins one-game playoff)

Edinburg 5, Harlingen 0 (Series tied 1-1)

Softball

Carroll 11, Pioneer 0 (Carroll leads series 1-0)

Flour Bluff 5, Mercedes 2 (Flour Bluff leads series 1-0)

Weslaco 10, PSJA North 4 (Series tied 1-1)

PSJA 6, Vela 4 (PSJA leads series 1-0)

Calallen 2, Brownsville Veterans 0 (Calallen leads series 1-0)

PSJA Memorial 6, Port Lavaca Calhoun 4 (Memorial leads series 1-0)