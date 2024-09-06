On the Diamond: May 2nd
ELSA - The playoffs continued Thursday night for Valley baseball and softball teams. Here's a look at all the final scores.
Baseball
Bishop 23, Monte Alto 0 (Bishop wins one-game playoff)
Banquete 11, IDEA Quest 1 (Banquete wins one-game playoff)
Edinburg North 5, Rivera 1 (North leads series 1-0)
United 4, PSJA 3 (United leads series 1-0)
PSJA North 3, Alexander 1 (North leads series 1-0)
Beeville 7, Progreso 2 (Beeville leads series 1-0)
Sinton 4, Rio Hondo 0 (Sinton wins one-game playoff)
Vela 8, Harlingen South 4 (Vela leads series 1-0)
Sharyland 17, Edcouch-Elsa 0 (Sharyland wins one-game playoff)
Rio Grande City 8, Valley View 0 (RGC leads series 1-0)
San Diego 9, Santa Rosa 0 (San Diego wins one-game playoff)
Edinburg 5, Harlingen 0 (Series tied 1-1)
Softball
Carroll 11, Pioneer 0 (Carroll leads series 1-0)
Flour Bluff 5, Mercedes 2 (Flour Bluff leads series 1-0)
Weslaco 10, PSJA North 4 (Series tied 1-1)
PSJA 6, Vela 4 (PSJA leads series 1-0)
Calallen 2, Brownsville Veterans 0 (Calallen leads series 1-0)
PSJA Memorial 6, Port Lavaca Calhoun 4 (Memorial leads series 1-0)
