On the Pitch: February 7th

Friday, February 07 2020

MISSION - It was a clean sweep for Juarez-Lincoln soccer Friday night.

The girls team defeated Mission 3-0, while the boys team notched a 6-2 win over Mission.

CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has highlights and post-game reaction from the Huskies.

