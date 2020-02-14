On the Pitch: February 7th
MISSION - It was a clean sweep for Juarez-Lincoln soccer Friday night.
The girls team defeated Mission 3-0, while the boys team notched a 6-2 win over Mission.
CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has highlights and post-game reaction from the Huskies.
