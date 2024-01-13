One dead in McAllen crash

Photo credit: MGN Online

One person is dead following a two vehicle crash in McAllen, according to the city’s fire chief.

The crash happened Saturday evening near the intersection of Ware and Monte Cristo roads, McAllen fire Chief Juan Gloria said.

The victim who passed away was trapped in one of the vehicles, Gloria said, referring all other questions to the McAllen Police Department.

