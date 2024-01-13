One dead in McAllen crash
One person is dead following a two vehicle crash in McAllen, according to the city’s fire chief.
The crash happened Saturday evening near the intersection of Ware and Monte Cristo roads, McAllen fire Chief Juan Gloria said.
The victim who passed away was trapped in one of the vehicles, Gloria said, referring all other questions to the McAllen Police Department.
Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Loaves & Fishes in Harlingen transitioning into a warming station
-
Week one of Victor Godinez trial wraps up
-
Donna ISD school board named finalist for H-E-B excellence in education award
-
Paramedics preparing for emergency calls related to incoming cold front
-
AEP Texas workers monitoring cold front