One man in custody following deadly shooting in Primera

KRGV photo

One man is in custody following a shooting at an apartment complex that killed one man, according to the Primera Police Department.

The shooting happened Monday at around 7 p.m. at the Sunquest Apartments, located at 23850 Stuart Place Road.

According to Primera Interim Police Chief James Harris, two men had a verbal altercation when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other man, identified as 28-year-old Jesus Rodriguez, in the abdomen.

Rodriguez was hospitalized and died on Monday night, Harris said.

The suspect ran into his apartment and barricaded himself there, Haris said. Primera police officers, as well as deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety, responded to the scene and were able to get the unidentified suspect out of the apartment, according to Harris.

