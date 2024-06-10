One person dead after a two-vehicle crash in Harlingen

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one driver dead.

The crash occurred Sunday at around 9:40 p.m. on FM 1479 and FM 800.

DPS Spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez said preliminary investigation revealed that a Toyota RAV4 was traveling westbound on FM 800 and a Ford F-150 Lariat was traveling northbound on FM 1479, approaching FM 800.

Hernandez said the Toyota failed to yield the right of way at a stop and entered the intersection when it collided with the Ford.

The driver of the Toyota died at the scene from his injuries. Their identity has not been released, and the condition of the driver of the Ford is unknown.

DPS continues to investigate.