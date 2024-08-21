One person dead in Alamo shooting, two suspects arrested

Alamo police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

The shooting occurred Tuesday at around 11:40 p.m. on Alamo Road in a McDonald's parking lot.

Alamo Police Department Public Information Officer Jacob Garcia said the shooter and a second person were arrested, and two others fled the scene and are at large.

Police have not released the identities of the suspect's or victim.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.