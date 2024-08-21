One person dead in Alamo shooting, two suspects arrested
Alamo police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.
The shooting occurred Tuesday at around 11:40 p.m. on Alamo Road in a McDonald's parking lot.
Alamo Police Department Public Information Officer Jacob Garcia said the shooter and a second person were arrested, and two others fled the scene and are at large.
Police have not released the identities of the suspect's or victim.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
More News
News Video
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Doctors using hepatic infusion pump to treat cancer
-
Symposium held to address Valley water supply
-
McAllen city leaders place two anti-corruption propositions on November ballot
-
Sheriff’s office: Bull attack believed to be responsible for death of Donna...
-
Peñitas Police Department holding car seat inspection event