One woman dies in weekend crash in Harlingen, two remain in critical condition

One person has died and two remain in critical condition following a weekend crash in Harlingen, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred on Friday at around 1:30 p.m. on FM 509 south of FM 800. The victim, identified as 77-year-old Oralia Garza, from San Benito, died from her injuries on Saturday.

DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez said a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe, occupied by a male driver, was traveling southbound on FM 509 and was approaching a curve. A 2021 Hyundai Kona, occupied by Garza, the driver, and a male passenger, was traveling northbound on FM 509.

Hernandez said the Chevrolet was speeding at attempted to pass a semi-truck in a no passing zone. The Chevrolet tried to get back into its own lane to avoid colliding with the Hyundai.

The Chevrolet driver failed to control his speed and ended up striking the back of the semi-truck. The momentum veered the Chevrolet back into the northbound lane and ended up crashing into the Hyundai, according to Hernandez.

Hernandez said Garza and her passenger were taken to Valley Baptist Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, but Garza succumbed to her injuries at the hospital the following day. The passenger of the Hyundai and the driver of the Chevrolet remain in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.